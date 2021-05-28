

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L) reported that trading in the year to date is in line with the Board's expectations.



Despite lockdown restrictions being in place across much of the first quarter, Barr Soft Drinks trading has been relatively strong since the start of the new financial year, the company stated.



Further, the company's soft drinks trading momentum has been aided by encouraging new product launches - Rubicon RAW Energy.



The company noted that it remains committed to its plan to recommence dividend payments during the current financial year. Also, its balance sheet remains strong.



'Whilst there remains some uncertainty in the short term as pandemic related restrictions ease, we believe we are well placed to drive the growth of the business and remain confident in the Company's prospects for the full year,' the company added.



