

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc.'s (AZN.L, AZN) Tagrisso or osimertinib has received an approval in the European Union for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage (IB, II and IIIA) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated or EGFRm non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC after complete tumour resection with curative intent.



Tagrisso is indicated for EGFRm patients whose tumours have exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) mutations.



The approval was based on positive results from the ADAURA Phase III trial in which Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 80%.



In the trial, Tagrisso demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) in the primary analysis population of patients with Stage II and IIIA EGFRm NSCLC.



The trial also showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DFS for Tagrisso in the overall trial population, a key secondary endpoint.



Tagrisso is now approved to treat early-stage lung cancer in more than fifty countries, including in the US and China, and additional global regulatory reviews are ongoing. Tagrisso is also approved for the 1st-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC and for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC in the EU, the US, Japan, China and many other countries.



Tagrisso is a third-generation, irreversible EGFR TKI with clinical activity against central nervous system metastases. Tagrisso (40mg and 80mg once-daily oral tablets) has been used to treat more than 250,000 patients across indications worldwide and AstraZeneca continues to explore Tagrisso as a treatment for patients across multiple stages of EGFRm NSCLC.



