

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in April from last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The trade deficit narrowed to $3.058 billion in April from $4.581 billion in the same period last year. In March, trade deficit was $4.7 billion.



Exports accelerated 109.2 percent annually in April and imports gained 61.1 percent.



Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, exports grew 107.7 percent and imports rose 59.7 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports gained 3.5 percent monthly in April and imports fell 3.7 percent.



On an annual basis, calendar adjusted exports accelerated 113.7 percent in April and imports surged 62.5 percent.



