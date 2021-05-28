

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corporation (CI) plans to reaffirm its full-year 2021 consolidated adjusted revenues of at least $166 billion, the company said in a filing with the SEC.



The company intends to back its guidance during its meetings with investors and analysts, planned over the next several weeks.



Cigna also expects to reiterate its full-year guidance for adjusted income from operations of at least $7 billion or $20.20 per share and projected weighted average shares outstanding in the range of 346 million to 348 million.



This outlook includes about 1.25 per share in net impact of Covid-19 as well as impact of future share repurchases and expected 2021 dividends.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $20.43 per share on revenue of $166.46 billion for the full-year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



