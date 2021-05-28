

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales grew at a softer pace in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 7.2 percent year-on-year in April, after a 8.1 percent increase in March. Sales grew for the fourth consecutive month.



Retail sales in durables gained 10.9 percent in April and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores increased 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in April.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household lending increased 5.7 percent yearly in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de