

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies becomes the new name of TOTAL SE (TOT), the French energy major, following approval from its shareholders, the company said in a statement.



The company believes that the new name will give it a better identity as a broad energy company.



'Energy is life. We all need it and it's a source of progress. So today, to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge, we are moving forward, together, towards new energies. Energy is reinventing itself, and this energy journey is ours. Our ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. That is why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies,' declared Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.



