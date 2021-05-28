

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales grew in April, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 7.4 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.8 percent fall in March.



Retail sales grew 90.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a 11.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Sales rose to record high in April, reflects a recovery from steepest fall in the same month last year.



Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales fell by 4.1 percent monthly and rose 27.6 percent yearly in April.



The retail sales value accelerated 97.8 percent yearly in April and rose 11.9 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

