

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales logged a sharp double-digit growth in April driven by non-food sales, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Retail sales surged 41 percent year-on-year, following a 14.3 percent rise in March.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth advanced to 38.5 percent from 18.1 percent in the previous month.



Food sales rose only 0.3 percent, while non-food product sales grew sharply by 107.2 in April.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 2.7 percent increase seen in March. This was the first drop in three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

