

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 24393 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Thursday, taking the national total to 33,999,808. This is higher than the 7-day average of 22999.



630 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day, which is lower than the weekly average of 684. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 607,726.



California led in both COVID metrics - 5294 new cases and 149 deaths.



A total of 27,701,879 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assessed that the number of newly reported Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to decline over the next four weeks.



China retaliated against the proposed U.S. investigation into reported origins of coronavirus in a Chinese lab by raising a counter-conspiracy theory that the virus actually originated in the United States.



The Chinese foreign ministry called on Washington to investigate the links that Fort Detrick, a US Army biomedical research laboratory in Maryland, has with the origins of the virus.



President Joe Biden earlier this week had ordered U.S. intelligence officials to redouble their efforts to investigate the origins of Covid-19, including the theory that the deadly virus that killed millions came from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.



Meanwhile, Biden is set to deliver remarks to celebrate the significant progress that Virginia has made in the fight against COVID-19, in Alexandria on Friday.



With the Tokyo Olympics less than two months away, the Japanese government extended the state of emergency for nine prefectures until June 20.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de