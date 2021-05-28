

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - West Des Moines, Iowa-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee Inc. is recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit because it contains egg, an undeclared allergen that was not declared on the label.



Hy-Vee received bulk Chicken Taco Kits from Reser's Fine Foods and repackaged them into Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco kits. These bulk kits contained Chipotle Crema Sauce which contains egg that was not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



The voluntary recall includes the Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco Kits which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids with the UPC 02-82503-09993 and a 'Best If Use By' date prior to May 27, 2021.



The products were distributed by Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.



The company said it has not received any reports of illness or complaints involving the recalled product. The company has asked customers with egg allergy to not to consume the product and dispose of it, or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.



