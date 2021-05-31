

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan rose 2.5 percent on month in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 4.1 percent following the downwardly revised 1.7 percent gain in March (originally 2.2 percent).



On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 15.4 percent, beating forecasts for 13.0 percent following the 3.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

