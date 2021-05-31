

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co SE (KCO) announced that its subsidiaries Becker Stahl-Service GmbH and Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH are reorganizing their management.



Becker Stahl-Service GmbH has appointed Francois-David Martino as its new CEO, effective June 21, 2021. Furthermore, Christina Kolbeck has been named the new CFO of Becker Stahl-Service GmbH in addition to her role as CFO of Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH.



Hans-Georg Pieper retains his executive role as member of the management leading the Sales department at Becker Stahl-Service GmbH.



As announced earlier, Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH has appointed Bernhard Weiß as its new CEO. Sven Koepchen, who served as CEO of Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH since November 2012, will be moving into a cross-functional role, where he will be responsible for the expansion of the higher value-added business in EU-Europe.



