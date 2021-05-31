

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer prices rose at a softer pace in April, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 0.39 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.06 percent increase in March.



Prices for intermediate goods gained 1.03 percent annually in April and capital goods rose by 0.34 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for consumer goods declined 0.26 percent.



Domestic market prices increased 0.81 percent and non-domestic market prices rose 0.13 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.52 percent in April, after a 0.61 percent increase in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the remained unchanged at 3.8 percent in April.



The youth unemployment rate among the age 15-24 years was 8.4 percent in April.



