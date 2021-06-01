

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR has invested in EQuest Education Group, an educational services provider in Vietnam.



KKR noted that the investment will be used to support EQuest's expansion and advance its mission to provide students in Vietnam with affordable access to world-class education.



EQuest operates a diversified portfolio across the educational sector in Vietnam, focusing on four core segments including K-12 bilingual schools, tertiary and vocational institutions, English enrichment courses, and digital learning solutions. Its K-12 portfolio serves more than 9,000 students in its 8 campuses.



