

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK) announced Tuesday that its German cruise line AIDA Cruises' bookings are now open for AIDAcosma's voyages over Christmas and New Year's Eve. AIDAcosma is embarking December 22, 2021, on a unique positioning cruise from Hamburg to Gran Canaria.



The company noted that guests will experience New Year's Eve while anchored in the harbor of Madeira with a perfect view of its famous fireworks display. The cruises are now bookable and can be combined for an extended holiday in the travel period December 22, 2021 to January 8, 2022.



AIDA Cruises also announced that AIDAperla's new Mediterranean voyages in summer 2021 can be booked from Tuesday. The company offers two different 7-day voyages from/to Palma de Mallorca from July 10 to October 30. Ports of call are Cadiz, Malaga, Cartagena, Alicante, Ibiza, Valencia and Barcelona.



The company offers vacation options for the 2021 summer season of Canary Islands voyage with AIDAperla, 7 or 14 days, from/to Gran Canaria, until July; Greek cruises with AIDAblu, 7 or 14 days, from/to Corfu, May to October; Cruises with AIDAsol, 3, 4 or 7 days, from/to Kiel, May to June and from/to Warnemünde, during month of July; Cruises with AIDAprima, 7 days, from/to Kiel, July to October; and Mediterranean cruises with AIDAperla, 7 days, from/to Mallorca, July to October



AIDA Cruises has been offering cruises since March.



All other cruises with a departure date between June 12 and July 7, 2021, have to be cancelled. The company is notifying guests who were booked on impacted cruises and their travel advisors.



