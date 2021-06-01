

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN.L) announced Tuesday that Caledonia Private Capital has sold its portfolio company Deep Sea Electronics or DSE, a provider of backup power control systems, to Generac Holdings Inc.(GNRC), a manufacturer of energy technology solutions.



In the deal, Caledonia will receive net proceeds of about 242.2 million pounds in cash, net of fees, for the sale of its 84.2% fully diluted stake. The cash proceeds will be held on deposit for future investment. Caledonia said DSE was held in its audited accounts as at March 31, 2021 at 193.0m.



Caledonia acquired DSE in October 2018. DSE has been led by Chief Executive David Thomson who will retain overall responsibility for DSE following the sale, under the direction of Patrick Forsythe, Generac's Chief Technical Officer.



David Thomson, Chief Executive of DSE, said, 'Caledonia has been a fantastic partner both for me and for DSE, providing board level support, long-term thinking and constructive challenge over the past two and a half years. Caledonia has helped me to lay the foundations for DSE's future growth by strengthening my team, supporting investments in new products and channels to market, and positioning DSE strategically for emerging opportunities in renewable/ distributed power and microgrid generation.'



