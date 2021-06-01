

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate dropped marginally in April, labor force survey results from Destatis showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell marginally to adjusted 4.4 percent in April from 4.5 percent in March.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.6 percent in April. The number of unemployed decreased 29,000 or 1.4 percent on month to 2.01 million.



Compared with April 2020, the number of unemployed rose 125,000 or 6.6 percent. Destatis said after over a year of coronavirus pandemic, there is no real recovery in the labor market.



The number of persons in employment rose by unadjusted 109,000 people, or 0.2 percent. By contrast, in April 2020, when the coronavirus crisis started, employment decreased by 285,000 people on the previous month.



Nevertheless, the spring upturn in the labor market that is usually observed in April was relatively weak this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

