

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) announced the sale of its Glassolutions Objekt-Center to privately-owned AEQUITA group based in Munich. Saint-Gobain noted that this sale is as part of its continued portfolio optimization strategy.



Saint-Gobain Glassolutions Objekt-Center specializes in glass processing operations as part of the Glassolutions network in Germany. This sale concerns two sites, Döring Berlin and Radeburg, which employ a total of almost 200 people and generated EUR 20 million in sales in 2020.



AEQUITA already purchased the operations of Glassolutions in the Netherlands in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAINT-GOBAIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de