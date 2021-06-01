

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Manufacturing PMI data from Italy and France are due at 3:45 am and 3:50 am ET Tuesday, respectively. German final PMI survey and unemployment data will be released at 3:55 am ET. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final factory PMI survey results.



Ahead of the data, the euro recovered from its early lows against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 133.96 against the yen, 1.0990 against the franc, 0.8599 against the pound and 1.2239 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



