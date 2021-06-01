

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. Economists expect inflation to climb to 1.9 percent in May from 1.6 percent in April. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 8.1 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it eased against the greenback, it was higher against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 134.02 against the yen, 1.0992 against the franc, 0.8618 against the pound and 1.2232 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



