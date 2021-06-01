

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Tuesday after a survey showed strong demand kept German factories humming in May.



IHS Markit's Final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing rose to 64.4 from a flash reading of 64.0, but below March's record high 66.6.



Meanwhile, Germany's jobless rate fell marginally to adjusted 4.4 percent in April from 4.5 percent in March, labor force survey results from Destatis revealed.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.6 percent in April. The number of unemployed decreased 29,000 or 1.4 percent on month to 2.01 million.



The benchmark DAX jumped 181 points, or 1.2 percent, to 15,602 after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Daimler AG shares climbed 2.4 percent. The German automaker and Finland's Nokia Corp. have signed a patent licensing agreement. Under the deal, Nokia licenses mobile telecommunications technology to Daimler and receives payment in return.



Volkswagen advanced 2.8 percent. Speculation is rife that Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Volkswagen's majority voting shareholder, would be separately listed.



