

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) announced an agreement to sell its Peterborough site to Whitetower Holdings UK Limited, an affiliate of Rockland Capital, LP for consideration of £20 million, subject to customary working capital and other completion adjustments.



Centrica's Peterborough site comprises freehold land, the 245MW Peterborough open cycle gas turbine and the 49MW reciprocating gas engine.



Centrica expects this transaction to complete before the end of September 2021 and plans to continue to provide optimisation services to the Peterborough site after the sale.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

