

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as the dollar held steady underpinned by some robust U.S. economic data.



Spot gold was little changed at $1,906.69 per ounce, after having scaled a near five-month high earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,909.80.



Surveys earlier in the day showed Asia's factory activity continued to expand in May, thanks to an ongoing recovery in global demand.



China's manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in May on robust new orders and production. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.0 in May, the highest level since December and inching up from 51.9 in April.



Euro zone manufacturing activity expanded at a record pace in May despite supple bottlenecks, a separate survey showed.



IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a new record high of 63.1 in May from April's 62.9. This was up from a prelim 62.8.



Investors look forward to the release of more U.S. data this week to gauge the extent of the global economic recovery.



U.S. factory activity numbers will be released later in the session, while non-farm payrolls figures, due on Friday, will be the main event of the week.



Last week, data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.



Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly maintained they expect price pressures to be transitory.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

