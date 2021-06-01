

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased in March, as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 1.013 billion in March from EUR 328 million in the same month last year, as estimated.



In February, the trade surplus was EUR 849 million.



Exports grew 22.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.9 percent increase in February, as initially estimated.



Imports increased 17.3 percent annually in March, following a 5.3 percent rise in the preceding month. In the initial estimate, imports rose 15.3 percent.



