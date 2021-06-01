

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - French drug maker Sanofi (SNY) and Merck & Co. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, announced Tuesday the availability of Vaxelis, the first and only hexavalent (six-in-one) pediatric combination vaccine, in the U.S.



Vaxelis (Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis, Inactivated Poliovirus, Haemophilus b Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine) was developed as part of a partnership between Sanofi Pasteur, the global vaccines business unit of Sanofi, and Merck.



The companies said this combination vaccine may simplify execution and reduce shots needed to complete CDC's recommended child and adolescent immunization schedule.



Vaxelis is a vaccine given to protect your child from getting diphtheria, tetanus (lockjaw), pertussis (whooping cough), polio, Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b), and hepatitis B.



Vaxelis includes ingredients for diphtheria, tetanus (lockjaw), pertussis (whooping cough), and polio from Sanofi Pasteur and ingredients for Hib and hepatitis B from Merck.



Vaxelis is given to children from 6 weeks through 4 years of age (up to the 5th birthday) and is given as 3 shots, one at 2 months, one at 4 months and one at 6 months of age.



Vaxelis will be widely available in the U.S. through traditional public and private channels, including directly from Sanofi Pasteur via vaccineshoppe.com.



On February 11, 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee included Vaxelis as a combination vaccine option in the CDC's recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.



