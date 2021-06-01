

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp (GHM) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $0.4 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $0.6 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $25.7 million from $23.1 million last year.



Graham Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.4 Mln. vs. $0.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $25.7 Mln vs. $23.1 Mln last year.



