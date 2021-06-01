

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is in deeper waters after the Supreme Court rejected the company's appeal to review the $2.14 billion reparations awarded against the company in June 2020.



The original verdict of $4.7 billion was awarded by a Missouri jury in 2018 after 22 women blamed Johnson and Johnson for using asbestos in their talcum powders and baby products, which has led to their ovarian cancer.



While the amount of the verdict was reduced to $2.14 billion, the present amount is going to stay unchanged as the company is entangled in 21,800 cases regarding the same issue. The company said that it has already rolled back the baby-powders due to the allegations and has been facing a drop in demand due to the filings.



The prosecutor for the women, Mark Lanier, praised the decision and said, 'This decision sends a clear message to the rich and powerful: You will be held to account when you cause grievous harm under our system of equal justice under law.'



Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito took no part in the case as the former's father was vocal against labeling the talc with a carcinogenic warning and the latter owns stock in the company. The company released a statement saying, 'Decades of independent scientific evaluations confirm Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer.'



