

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) Tuesday announced the indefinite closure of its Neenah, Wisconsin facility, which will put nearly 300 employees out of work.



Clearwater Paper said it plans to indefinitely close Neenah and exit the away from home business by the end of July 2021.The Neenah facility includes three tissue machines and ten converting lines, removing a total paper production capacity of around 54,000 tons.



'Despite the best efforts of our dedicated employees, our Neenah location and assets cannot cost effectively compete in the markets that we serve,' said Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer. 'This was a difficult decision, because it affects our people, their families and the Neenah community.'



The facility's approximately 290 employees will be impacted by the closure. 'We are committed to supporting our people through this challenging time,' said Kitch.



Clearwater Paper acquired the Neenah mill in 2010 and produced private brand tissue products for commercial and retail customers at the mill.



