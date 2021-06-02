

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said Wednesday that it will held its annual prime day event on June 21 and June 22.



The Prime Day starts on June 21 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.



Prime members in participating countries will get more than 2 million deals around the world throughout the two-day epic deals event, including on top fashion, home, and beauty products, as well as toys, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics, Amazon brands, and Amazon Devices, the company said in a statement.



As part of Amazon's new investment of more than $100 million to help small business sellers succeed, Prime members can get a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon's store from June 7 to June 20.



