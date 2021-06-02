

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Montebello, California-based Sun Hong, Inc. is recalling certain Seafood Mushroom citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The recall involves all cases of 5.3 oz./150g Seafood Mushroom that were produced in China with UPC 6 953150 011881. There are 40 packs of 150g single packages inside Seafood mushrooms package with brand name Sun Hong Foods on the back.



Seafood mushrooms are white mushrooms, with long white stems, and mushroom caps. They are usually sold in clusters, under refrigerated conditions. The affected products are sold in a clear plastic tray that is packed in green and clear plastic.



The products were distributed in California, Texas, Washington, Illinois, Florida states through Asian Supermarkets.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the company has not received any reports of illness to date.



The recall was initiated after the company became aware of the issue after notification by the CDPH that samples of the product tested by the State of California were found to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes.



Consumers who have purchased Sun Hong Seafood Mushrooms are urged to not eat it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

