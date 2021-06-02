

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales data for April. Economists forecast sales to fall 2 percent on month, following March's 7.7 percent increase.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it eased against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 133.98 against the yen, 1.0965 against the franc, 0.8631 against the pound and 1.2215 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



