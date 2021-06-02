

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Low fares airline Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) said Wednesday that its group traffic for the month of May 2021 rose to 1.8 million customers from last year's 0.07 million customers.



Ryanair operated more than 12,000 flights in May with a 79% load factor.



For the rolling annual period, Ryanair recorded passenger traffic of 30.2 million, down 75 percent from last year, with a load factor of 72 percent.



