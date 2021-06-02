

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat releases euro area producer prices for April. Producer price inflation is forecast to rise to 7.3 percent from 4.3 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts



The euro was worth 133.83 against the yen, 1.0971 against the franc, 0.8617 against the pound and 1.2180 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de