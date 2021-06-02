

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Essen-based specialty chemicals company Evonik (EVK.DE) announced that its supervisory board, at its meeting today, has extended Christian Kullmann's contract until May 2027.



Kullmann was named to Evonik's executive board as chief strategic officer in 2014 and became chairman of the executive board in May 2017.



Evonik noted that extending Kullmann's contract enables it to drive forward and strengthen its strategy.



Evonik affirmed its strategic focus and also plans further steps to be taken to optimize the portfolio in the coming years.



Kullmann, stated, 'We will be investing specifically in our three growth divisions and focusing our combined innovative capability on developing new products.'



