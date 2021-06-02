

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $185.93 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $43.59 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $220.90 million or $3.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.3% to $3.33 billion from $2.70 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $220.90 Mln. vs. $69.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.34 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.33 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10,400- $10,600 Mln



