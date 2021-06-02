

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) announced Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Donnie King has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Current President and CEO Dean Banks is leaving the company and board for personal reasons.



King has more than 36 years of experience in the protein business. He has held various executive leadership positions involving all facets of the company including poultry, beef, pork, prepared foods and international.



Commenting on the appointment, King said, 'I believe we need to be sharply focused on operating with excellence, executing our strategies, and continuing to innovate across our businesses throughout the world. With our strong leadership team, we are committed to winning with our customers and delivering an outstanding team member experience.'



Banks noted that he took the decision upon deep personal reflection, and discussions with family, the board, and colleagues. According to him, stepping down and concentrating on family is the right decision at this time.



