

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Used cars retailer CarMax, Inc. (KMX) announced Wednesday plans to hire 1,800 automotive service professionals by the end of summer, kicking off with the first-ever CarMax Curbside Career Day on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



CarMax is partnering with job site Indeed to hold curbside hiring events at 16 CarMax locations across the country. The company will be interviewing candidates for a variety of positions for automotive service professionals, including technicians, detailers, painters, supply associates, and more.



The newly hired automotive service professionals will help the company increase its production of vehicles for retail to support the company's increasing demand, the company said. They will primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale.



CarMax says there will be job opportunities for both new and seasoned automotive professionals, with potential for jobs to be offered on the spot. Some positions will also offer sign-on bonuses.



Separately, CarMax announced that it will issue bonuses to 22,000 associates in recognition of their commitment and dedication to provide excellent customer service and introduce new innovative offerings in the midst of a challenging year.



This bonus is being provided to more than 80% of CarMax associates. Full-time associates will receive $500 and eligible part-time associates employed by March 1, 2020 will receive $250.



The bonuses for eligible associates hired after March 1, 2020 will be prorated. The remaining associates are eligible for other bonus plans.



