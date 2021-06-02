

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) announced Wednesday updated median overall survival (OS) results for Kisqali (ribociclib) in combination with fulvestrant in postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.



In the exploratory analysis of OS after an extended of follow-up of more than four years, Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant continued to demonstrate a clinically relevant OS benefit of more than a year compared with fulvestrant alone.



After a median follow-up of 56.3 months, median OS for patients taking Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant was 53.7 months vs. 41.5 months for fulvestrant alone.



The need for chemotherapy was delayed to 4 years (48.1 months) in patients taking Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant and 28.8 months in the patients taking fulvestrant alone. Adverse events were consistent with previously reported Phase III trial results.



