

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce company eBay Inc. (EBAY) said on Wednesday that it was expanding its Authenticity Guarantee service to include handbags. The company said that new and pre-owned handbags costing more than $500 from 16 luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Gucci, Celine, Balenciaga and many more will be professionally authenticated, starting from Wednesday onwards.



The decision to include handbags is part of the company's authentication program, which was started in the later half of 2020 with luxury watches priced around $2,000 and sneakers priced at $100.



Under the Authenticity Guarantee service, all appropriate handbags bought and sold in the U.S. will be scrutinized and verified by the company's team of professional authenticators, with the help of detailed physical inspection and advanced technical equipment at a state-of-the-art facility.



If a buyer opts for an Authenticity Guarantee service then the seller will send it directly to eBay's team of authenticators for complete assessment. It is only after the assessment that the handbag will be shipped to the buyer.



The handbag authentication process includes thorough inspection, proof of authentication and verified brands. Companies like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Celine, Dior, Prada have partnered with eBay for this Authentication program.



Charis Márquez, VP of Fashion, eBay said, 'Authenticity Guarantee has changed the way people buy and sell luxury items on eBay. We're expanding authentication to deliver an additional layer of trust and confidence for these shoppers and sellers.'



