

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Terra Garden Inc. has announced a recall of all cases of its 150g/5.3-ounce packages of Seafood Mushroom due to a possible listeria contamination.



According to the firm, the recalled Seafood Mushroom can be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



The recalled products were distributed from California through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide.



The Seafood mushroom comes in a clear plastic package with the description 'Seafood Mushroom' in English and French, and Guan's logo in the front.



The company said the potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by California Health Department revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one 150g package of Seafood mushroom. However, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.



Consumers can return the purchased product to place of return for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

