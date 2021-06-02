

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $334 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $196 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $268 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.56 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $268 Mln. vs. $265 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.89 - $0.97 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.37 - $1.47 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NETAPP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de