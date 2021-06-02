

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National Restaurant Association Wednesday announced that it has bought a major stake in Winsight Holdings LLC, a leading market intelligence company that connects the restaurant, foodservice, convenience retailing and grocery industries.



Winsight will continue to operate as an independent entity. Winsight's senior leadership team will remain in place to run its operations with Mike Wood as chief executive



'Together the National Restaurant Association and Winsight will be better positioned to support the dynamic demands of the restaurant and foodservice industry as it continues to rebuild,' said Tom Bené, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association. 'The Association's investment in Winsight reinforces its commitment to support and best represent the interests of the entire industry. Winsight's robust engagement and event platforms along with their industry-leading informational resources contribute enormously to the success of every restaurant.'



Winsight organizes events, which include the National Restaurant Association Show, the Restaurant Leadership Conference, FSTEC, the Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, and Outlook Leadership.



Winsight's Technomic provides research, insights, and strategic consulting to the global food and beverage industry.



'In the face of an historic challenge, our industry has shown resilience, innovation, and teamwork,' said Mike Wood, CEO of Winsight. 'Restaurants are in the early days of a comeback that promises significant growth for the next 5 years. Convenience and grocery stores have evolved and redefined what it means to be essential. Thanks to this renewed partnership with the Association, Winsight's market defining thought leadership will be available to fuel a rebirth.'



