-Earnings: $99.9 million in Q1 vs. -$1.1 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.38 in Q1 vs. -$15.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $138.8 million or $1.92 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.83 per share -Revenue: $2.08 billion in Q1 vs. $1.34 billion in the same period last year.



