

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc (INFMF.PK, INF.L), an Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group, Thursday said it has continued to trade in line with expectations and remains on track to deliver the baseline revenue target for the year 2021 of at least 1.7 billion pounds.



In its trading update to coincide with its Annual General Meeting in London, the company reported improving underlying revenue growth in two Subscriptions-led businesses..



The trading reflects further strength in Informa's subscriptions-led businesses and measured confidence in the progressive return of physical events in Mainland China, North America and the Middle East.



Stephen Carter, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We remain on track to deliver our revenue commitments through the 2021 Transition Year, whilst continuing to generate positive cashflows. Improving growth in subscriptions, ongoing expansion in Digital Services and the enduring strength of our B2B brands and platforms, gives us increasing confidence in Revitalisation and Growth through 2022-2024.'



Taylor & Francis business is on track to return to pre-COVID levels of growth in 2021, with the potential for further improvement in the 2022-2024 Revitalisation and Growth period.



In Informa Intelligence, the company said it remains confident of meeting target for 4%+ underlying growth in 2021.



The company plans to publish its half-year results on July 29.



