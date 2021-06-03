

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) said that it agreed non-binding headline terms for the disposal of Sports Unlimited Retail BV, which is a wholly owned company based in the Netherlands operating under the Aktiesport and Perry Sport fascias, to Iberian Sports Retail Group SL, its 50.02% subsidiary based in Spain.



Consideration of 16.5 million euros is expected to be payable on completion which ISRG will fund from existing cash balances and resources.



The transaction is expected to complete on 30 June 2021.



