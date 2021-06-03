

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) said that it agreed to sell its 70% interest in the BC Children's & BC Women's Hospital Redevelopment Project Phase 2 - Teck Acute Care Centre, located in Vancouver, Canada.



The company noted that the disposal proceeds of 20 million pounds are in excess of the Directors' valuation as at 31 December 2020.



The company noted that the secondary market for assets remains very strong and the Group is expected to dispose of further assets in the second half of the year.



