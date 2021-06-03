

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree (STHR.L) said that it now expects profit before tax for the 12 months to 30 November 2021 to be materially above market consensus.



The company announced an upwards revision of its profit before tax expectations for the financial year ending 30 November 2021.



SThree noted that its trading performance during the second quarter has been stronger than expected across the majority of the Group's portfolio. High levels of demand in Life Sciences and Technology have been seen throughout the quarter and there have been continued strong performances from the US, German and Dutch businesses.



