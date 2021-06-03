

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L) Thursday said it expects profit before tax for the year ending November 2021 to be materially above market consensus.



The company said its trading performance during the second quarter has been stronger than expected across the majority of the Group's portfolio, driven by high demand in Life Sciences and Technology sectors. US, German and Dutch businesses are performing continuously well, SThree said.



The Board is scheduled to announce its half year trading update on 14 June 2021.



