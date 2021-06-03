

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $147.0 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $226.3 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $205.5 million or $1.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $1.92 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $205.5 Mln. vs. $293.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.89 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $1.92 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JM SMUCKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de