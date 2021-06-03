

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brooklyn, New York-based Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. is recalling certain smoked fish products such as Salmon, Lox, and Trout, among others, citing the potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The recall involves smoked fish of all products within expiry, in all package sizes, all package types and all lots. The product comes in various sizes in both air pack and vacuum packages. The lot number or sell by date are placed on the back of the package.



The recalled smoked fish were distributed through retails and distributions, also online purchasing in various states. These include NY, NJ, IL, PA, CA, FL, NE, AZ, MA, MD, VA, NV, OR, WI, NC, SC, and GA area.



The recall was initiated after the products were found to be processed under unsanitary condition. The problem was discovered through FDA routine inspection.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses to date in connection with the recalled items.



Consumers who have purchased these items are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, California Terra Garden Inc. earlier this week announced a recall of all cases of its 150g/5.3-ounce packages of Seafood Mushroom due to a possible listeria contamination. Montebello, California-based Sun Hong, Inc. also called back Seafood Mushroom for the same concerns.



